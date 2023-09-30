Colorado Springs teenage twins become published authors

COLORADO SPRINGS — 14-year-old twins from Colorado Springs, Calyn and William Daniel, have become published authors; they hope their books promote friendship and prove to others of a similar age that big goals are within reach.

This isn't the first time that one of the younger members of the Daniel family has broken into the world of writing and publishing; during 2022 William published a book of jokes titled, You're Joking Me.

"I've always loved telling people jokes and coming up with jokes," he commented.

This year, his sister Calyn co-authored a book with their mother titled Let's be Friends, "It's basically a devotional for tween girls [ages] 8 to 12," commented Calyn, "on how to keep your strong relationships with friends and with God."

Calyn wrote her book in the hopes that she could help others through situations she's faced herself.

"I think it started with me in elementary school," she stated, "struggling to find good friends and feeling kind of alone; so I think I wanted to write a book so others wouldn't feel alone, wouldn't have to feel what I had to feel."

Although they took very different approaches, both siblings hope that their books will help others make and maintain friendships.

Additionally, the twins hope their books will prove to others of a similar age that big goals (that may be intimidating) are within reach; in Calyn's words, "Don't underestimate yourself."

According to Blythe Daniel, mother and literary agent to the twins, the process of writing/publishing is helping her kids overcome the intimidating hurdles that come along with putting your own work out into the world.

"Having the courage to do that is something that we want to instill in our kids for whatever they're doing, and writing has been that for them."

