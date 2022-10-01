Colorado Springs middle schooler authors book of jokes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Aiming to provide an extra dose of positivity to the world at large (with a focus on the kids in it), Colorado Springs middle schooler William Daniel has authored a book, You're Joking Me: Jokes for Kids, by a Kid.

"There is one type of humor that I feel like everyone should know, and that is jokes, basic question and answer jokes," William commented.

The collection contains more than 450 jokes William came up with, running the gamut from riddles to one-liners, puns and knock knock jokes.

This purveyor of jokes, a "joke-trepreneur" if you will, says that he came by his funny bone(s) by way of his family, "Passed down from my father and my grandfather, they're really funny people."

The process, for William, started back in 2020 when he thought that the world could use a few extra smiles and, at the bare minimum, tons of extra laughter.

With that mindset firmly in place, he set to work creating this book!

Now his work is complete and ready to roll out to folks all over the place on November 8th.

"It's really been so cool to see him step up and be an author at his young age," commented his mother, Blythe Daniel.

However, William's journey into the world of publication doesn't end with this first collection; in fact, he hopes to publish another joke book at some point in order to bring more smiles to more people.

"Writing and laughter and joy has just been something that, as a family, we really want to focus on," stated Blythe, "especially in times when it's not as present."

You can find You're Joking Me: Jokes for Kids by a Kid at several online retailers (Walmart, Amazon, Target) starting on November 8th.