'Christmas Brass' serenades the Pikes Peak region

EL PASO COUNTY — Every holiday season, a group known as the "Christmas Brass" has serenaded downtown Manitou and Colorado Springs over the weekends; inundating the sidewalks and boulevards with festive classics.

The group, typically comprised of four musicians at a time, starts their holiday mission/strolls the Friday after Thanksgiving. They can usually be found meandering through Manitou Springs on Sunday afternoons, and Downtown Colorado Springs on the occasional Saturday.

The goal for this holiday-centric ensemble is pretty straightforward, sharing Christmas cheer with anyone and everyone they encounter.

"We're having a great time and we love our instruments," commented Christina Van Camp, the group's organizer. "So we hope that comes through to the audience and everyone walking by; [also] maybe some children will decide to play an instrument when they get older."

If you're looking to find the Christmas Brass, you can check out their planned appearances below:



Saturday (12/9): Downtown Colorado Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday (12/10): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Manitou Springs Christmas Parade - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday (12/17): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday (12/23): Downtown Colorado Springs - 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday (12/24): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

