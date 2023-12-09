Watch Now
'Christmas Brass' serenades the Pikes Peak region

You can look for the Christmas Brass this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. And again on upcoming Sundays in Manitou Springs.
Posted at 10:29 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 00:51:19-05

EL PASO COUNTY — Every holiday season, a group known as the "Christmas Brass" has serenaded downtown Manitou and Colorado Springs over the weekends; inundating the sidewalks and boulevards with festive classics.

The group, typically comprised of four musicians at a time, starts their holiday mission/strolls the Friday after Thanksgiving. They can usually be found meandering through Manitou Springs on Sunday afternoons, and Downtown Colorado Springs on the occasional Saturday.

The goal for this holiday-centric ensemble is pretty straightforward, sharing Christmas cheer with anyone and everyone they encounter.

"We're having a great time and we love our instruments," commented Christina Van Camp, the group's organizer. "So we hope that comes through to the audience and everyone walking by; [also] maybe some children will decide to play an instrument when they get older."

If you're looking to find the Christmas Brass, you can check out their planned appearances below:

  • Saturday (12/9): Downtown Colorado Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday (12/10): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: Manitou Springs Christmas Parade - 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday (12/17): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday (12/23): Downtown Colorado Springs - 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday (12/24): Manitou Springs - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

