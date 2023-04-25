CSPD investigating video showing mayoral candidate sign painted with racial slur behind burning cross

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is in the early stages of an investigation into campaign sign vandalism.

The investigation comes after a video shared with local media, including News5, shows the vandalism of a current Colorado Springs Mayoral candidate's sign.

The video shows a campaign sign for candidate Yemi Mobolade spray painted with a racial slur, behind a burning cross.

News5 received the video Sunday evening and our news team reached out to the video sender. The individual that sent the initial video has not responded to us.

The Rocky Mountain National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) called for accountability and justice in a Facebook post on Monday. News5 has reached out to the NAACP for comment and is awaiting a response.

Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed with News5 Monday they were in the "early stages" of an investigation into the matter. It is unclear how long the investigation will take.

News5 reached out to Mobolade for comment on the situation. He shared the following statement:

"I'm aware of the video sent to media and recognize the hurt this heinous content causes our city. We do not know if the photo is of real events or if it was staged/created. Either way, it’s reprehensible. This is not the Colorado Springs we know and it is likely the actions of an unhealthy individual. Simply put, this is a distraction from what this election is about – our families and building a Colorado Springs that puts our families first. We encourage the media to refrain from posting these photos - as not to give this sort of behavior any oxygen."

News5 has chosen to report on the matter with the news of a police investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more.

