Pueblo family waits weeks for smoke cleanup after Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo County family whose home survived the Aspen Acres Fire has been displaced for weeks, waiting for smoke damage cleanup that a hired contractor left unfinished, and questions are now emerging about whether that company is even registered to do business in Colorado.

Dustin Ross said the smoke damage from the fire forced his family out of their home, and getting it cleaned has been a frustrating process.

"We're just tired and we're ready to get back to normal, especially for my kids and what not," Ross said.

Ross hired a company called “Any Hour Water and Fire”, which advertises property restoration after disasters. A job that was supposed to take a couple of days stretched into weeks unfinished.

"I'm just disappointed," Ross said.

The sales representative listed on Ross's invoice told us the company "underestimated" how long the work would take. The rep also said that because Ross was unhappy with the work, the company stopped after a few days, but plans to bill him for what was completed.

A search found no registration for Any Hour Water and Fire in Colorado. A business called Any Hour Water and Fire Colorado Springs was tracked down in Arizona, but it remains unclear whether that is the same company that performed work at Ross's home.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says a company performing business in Colorado should be registered in the state. Attempts to determine whether the business might be operating under another name in Colorado were unsuccessful after several days of trying to reach someone.

A Texas phone number listed on the company's website was also called. The person who answered said they are not affiliated with the business and hung up. The attorney attached to the Arizona filing was also contacted, but the law firm said he lives in another state and declined to provide his phone number.

Through it all, Ross said he just wants to get his family home.

"I mean, we truly want our house to be clean. I got kids and stuff and I want it to be done correctly," Ross said.

Ross said he did not use his insurance company's recommended contractors when selecting the business. He has since hired a second company to complete the cleanup, which told him the work will take about a month. If he receives a bill from the original company, Ross said he plans to dispute it.

"Life hasn't been normal since just because we haven't been settled in," Ross said.

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