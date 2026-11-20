PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — More than a year after the Chavez-Huerta Prepatory Academy closed, the former campus in Pueblo is surrounded by overgrown weeds.

It may seem like a menial complaint, but for James MacIndoe, it’s a frustration he’s been dealing with for months. He lives near the school and likes to walk with his daughters, he said there’s been too many weeds on the sidewalk to push a stroller. This summer, he filed a code enforcement complaint.

"I care on one level because it's a personal inconvenience to me, which sounds very selfish and fussy, but like I would like to walk on the sidewalk," McIndoe said. "On another level, like, bigger and more representational, it stinks to have an entire, like, two by two city block area that's slowly just being retaken by the earth, and also happens to house brand new school buildings on it."

The Chavez-Huerta campus is owned by “CCA Building Corporation” according to the Pueblo County Assessor’s website. It’s an organization affiliated with the former school.

“This is becoming such an issue, we're getting, we’re starting to get a lot of complaints about, so we took a few extra steps," Mike Cira the Code Enforcement Manager for the city said.

The City of Pueblo Code Enforcement said they struggled to get ahold of the building’s owner, they inspected the property over the summer and issued a notice of violation. At one point they had city crews cut down some weeds because they were blocking a stop sign.

This week, News5 reached out to code enforcement about the weeds and what happens if they can’t get ahold of the property owner. They said they finally got ahold of someone affiliated with the school who said they were working with Pueblo School District 60 to get the properties cleaned.

“And that's where we're with the process right now, was is that they're making some steps toward trying to take care of cleaning up the properties on their own and not relying on the city to come in there and clean up, “ Cira said.

However, District 60 does not own the properties at the Chavez-Huerta campus. District 60 said because they do not own the property, the CCA building corporation is responsible for the cleanup.

If code enforcement does not hear back from the property owner, it goes through an abatement process, code enforcement creates a packet for the Mayor to sign off on and then code enforcement will go in and clean up the property, the owner will then get billed, if the bill isn’t paid a lien goes against their property taxes. Code enforcement said it has already sent abatement packets to the Mayor.

Both code enforcement and MacIndoe say there’s a security guard at the Chavez-Huerta campus.

"Nobody apparently maintains the buildings, but somebody clearly hired security to keep people off of their property and that's — I don't know. There should be... Somebody somewhere is responsible for them. They just have to be found and show up with a weed whacker," McIndoe said.

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