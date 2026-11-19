COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade has turned away a proposed data center near the city's airport, News5 Investigates has learned through an open records request.

The project, known as "Project Honey Badger," was brought to the mayor because, unlike the controversial "Project Taurus", it was proposed on city-owned land: the business park near the Colorado Springs Airport known as Peak Innovation Park. The park is where a new Coca-Cola plant and a pecan distribution center are being built.

News5 received a letter the mayor sent to Urban Frontier, the master developer of Peak Innovation Park. In it, the mayor said the city does not wish to pursue the proposed site as a data center. He said the city "considered the substantial energy demands associated with the proposed use in reaching its decision."

News5 Investigates asked the mayor what those energy demands were and how this proposal varies from other data center proposals in the city.

In a statement, the mayor said the city is committed to attracting more businesses to Peak Innovation Park.

"Given the growing local and national concerns surrounding data centers; I made the decision not to move forward with Project Honey Badger.," Mobolade said.

A letter not included in the open records request, sent to News5 from an anonymous source, shows the master developer of Peak Innovation Park responded to the mayor, arguing the data center will not hurt the city's energy consumption and questioned how the mayor reached that conclusion.

In that letter, the developer disputed the mayor's reasoning for rejecting the project.

"I cannot accept your rejection of the Honey Badger project as a 'reasonable' exercise of the City's discretion under our Agreement when your stated reasoning for denying the City this tremendous opportunity is based on falsehoods," the developer said.

The letter also says the project was meant to support the military at Peterson Space Force Base.

The developer wrote that Project Honey Badger had already entered into discussions with Colorado Springs Utilities regarding power and a power purchase agreement "which would have had no negative impact on Colorado Springs Utilities or for that matter the greater Colorado Springs community."

News5 sent several questions to the mayor and learned he was traveling to a conference.

News5 Investigates also reached out to Urban Frontier, the developer of Peak Innovation Park the mayor sent the letter to. The developer said they had been working on including the data center in the business park for over a year.

Full statement from Mayor Mobolade: The future of Peak Innovation Park is incredibly bright. With more than 5,000 people working there and approximately 4.7 million square feet of development, this 1,600-acre business park has become an important economic engine for Colorado Springs — and we are only getting started.

"We continue to see significant investment, including Swire Coca-Cola’s $475 million project, Forge at Peak Innovation Park, and the planned $50 million pecan processing facility. Peak Innovation Park is open for business, and we remain committed to attracting investment, creating good jobs, and growing our economy.

"But responsible growth also means recognizing that not every project is the right project for every location. Given the growing local and national concerns surrounding data centers; I made the decision not to move forward with Project Honey Badger. At this time, I do not believe this data center proposal is the right fit for Peak Innovation Park. I have a responsibility to be a good steward of this valuable public asset and to make decisions that protect the long-term interests of the Airport, our residents, and the economic future of our city.

"This is not a retreat from economic development. It is responsible economic development. We will continue pursuing businesses and investments that create jobs, strengthen our economy, use our infrastructure responsibly, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of Colorado Springs.”

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