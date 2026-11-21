COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs did not conduct a separate energy study for the proposed data center near the Colorado Springs Airport that the mayor rejected, a spokesperson for the mayor confirmed.

News5 Investigates first reported on the proposed data center, which was known as "Project Honey Badger." One of the reasons the mayor gave for rejecting it was energy demands, and I followed up with the city to find out whether a study had been conducted to determine what those demands were.

The spokesperson for the mayor said a separate energy study was not done.

The project sought at least 150 megawatts of electrical capacity by 2028, with total available capacity of at least 220 megawatts. It would have been built on 134 acres.

By comparison, Project Taurus — the proposed data center near Garden of the Gods Road — is at least 50 megawatts. The spokesperson said there were no details on the total square footage of the building.

I submitted an open records request about the letter of intent to try to learn more.

Some viewers have asked why the mayor can't do the same for Project Taurus. As we reported earlier this week, this project is different because it's on city-owned land. The city said that gives it discretion over proposed uses of the property.

Project Taurus is reviewed under an approval process with the city's "Unified Development Code."

We'll continue to follow up as we learn more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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