Investigation underway over misappropriating resident funds at assisted living center

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — An investigation is underway at a Pueblo West assisted living facility for misappropriating resident funds.

Capella of Pueblo West is owned by Christian Living Communities, who confirmed the investigation. They say it began as an internal investigation but due to the seriousness of the allegations, it contacted local law enforcement.

Christian Living Communities also contacted Adult Protective Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

"We take our responsibility for the safety and well-being of residents and families very seriously and we are committed to uncovering the facts, addressing any wrongdoing, and ensuring that appropriate action is taken," Christian Living Communities said in a statement to NEws5.

We also reached out to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, which said it cannot comment because it is an open investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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