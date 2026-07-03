Cotter brothers appear in court, waive first appearance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The former Pueblo County Coroner, Brian Cotter and his brother Chris Cotter appeared before a Pueblo judge Thursday afternoon.

The hearing was brief as both the Cotter brothers appeared with their attorneys, who waived their first appearances. The Cotters are expected back in court in September.

Both of them face 125 counts of abuse of a corpse as well as multiple forgery and theft charges after investigators discovered 24 bodies, bones, tissues, and cremains at Davis Mortuary last year, the Pueblo funeral home the brothers co-owned.

When asked by News5Investigates what message they have for the families impacted by the discovery, both of them declined to comment.

RELATED: Davis Mortuary owners, facing more than 100 charges for abuse of a corpse, bond out of jail

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