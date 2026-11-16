Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade defends $137K chief of staff severance amid staff turnover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade has seen turnover in several high-level positions in his office over the past year.

News5 Investigates reported over the summer that his chief of staff was given a six-month severance package totaling more than $137,000. News5 Investigates followed up with him after his State of the City address last month to ask about the departures and the severance.

Asked about the turnover among top staff, including his chief of staff, economic development director, public works and operations manager, Mobolade said the transitions are not unusual.

"Every organization has this, I'm not unique I'm not special, most cities have this," Mobolade said.

He said he is part of the Bloomberg Harvard cohort, a group of 40 mayors from across the country and the world, and that the program comes at no cost to the city. He said many of those mayors have also had departures involving their Chiefs of Staff.

"At the end of the day, it's about having the best people to do the job," Mobolade said.

He said he would not stand in the way of employees who choose to leave for family, another job, a promotion or more money.

"I don't want to be in the way of people's decision to be with family or to take on another job or a promotion or make more money and neither can I force them either," Mobolade said.

Asked whether his chief of staff leaving was his decision, Mobolade said that situation was different.

"That one is different, yeah," Mobolade said.

Pressed on why he wanted her out of the job and why the city has not given a clear answer, Mobolade pointed to human resource rules.

"Oh, that is, Alasyn, you know better than most that there are human resource rules and this mayor does not want to break the law as I even talk there are HR decisions connected, the HR policy implications connected to that, but what I can tell you is that that decision needed to happen and we both came to that understanding," Mobolade said.

He described the chief of staff role as "the second hardest job in city government after the mayor."

Asked whether citizens are entitled to know the reason behind the severance paid to Jamie Fabos, Mobolade said the payout was lawful.

"The reason I those are within, that severance was within the boundaries of city law," Mobolade said. "And because it's a higher level position and that again is not uncommon that your senior level officers will have a severance because it's a big job."

He said senior-level severance amounts are typically larger than those for other positions in city government and that the decision followed consultation with internal and external advisers.

"I'm not the first mayor to make that in this community to give out a severance," Mobolade said. "That is within the boundaries of what's available to me in city government."

Asked whether Fabos was not delivering on something, Mobolade turned the focus to the city's current work.

"Wayne is on board and we're delivering," Mobolade said. "That's what's most important is that we are delivering."

News5 covered a variety of topics with Mayor Mobolade, for a full overview of the conversation, visit the following link: Mobolade one-on-one: https://cms.scrippsdigital.com/cms/content/edit.jsp?id=000001a1-cca6-da1b-a3fd-cfbfefcf0002&typeId=…

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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