City council gives final approval to ethics change for city vehicle use

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council gave final approval to changes in the city's code of ethics regarding the use of city vehicles by the mayor or city council members for personal use during Tuesday's meeting.

The 7-2 decision, with Council Members Kimberly Gold and Nancy Henjum voting against, bans the use of city-owned vehicles for personal use.

The policy stems from a March report released by the city auditor. It showed an elected official, later identified as Mayor Yemi Mobolade allowed his wife to drive a city vehicle for about 150 miles over the course of two months.

The mayor introduced a policy in May that allowed for personal use, as long as he or another elected official reimbursed the city for mileage. With that announcement, the mayor also admitted to taking a city-owned vehicle on a trip to Crested Butte.

Council's policy overrides the Mayor's, the new policy states neither the mayor nor city council can use a city-owned vehicle for personal use. The update to the code of ethics also addresses security, as the auditor found the mayor had security detail accompany him on personal errands.

The new policy states city-funded security cannot be present for personal errands unrelated to safety.

Mayor Mobolade has five days to sign the ordinance, or he can veto it. If he does neither, it becomes law automatically.

The mayor's office declined to comment on city council's decision Tuesday.

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