Boardmoor Pet Resort owner pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge, faces two additional misdemeanor summonses

FOUNTAIN, CO — The owner of a pet boarding facility in Fountain, Colorado pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge on July 14 for the death of dog at his facility earlier this year.

He faces two additional misdemeanor summonses connected to the deaths of two other dogs and injuries to both an employee and another dog at his facility.

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Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort, located off I-25 in Fountain.

The facility has been closed since May after the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture suspended its license pending a hearing next month.



Watch News5's coverage of the facility being shutdown below:

An El Paso County judge sentenced O'Sullivan to a $500 fine and 12 months of unsupervised probation on the animal cruelty charge. He must also write an apology letter to the dog's owner and complete a 10-hour online course.

The charge stemmed from the January death of a dog named Cheesecake. When O'Sullivan reported the dog's death to the state's Pet Animal Care and Facilities Program, (PACFA) investigators determined "the facility should have sought veterinary care for Cheesecake and failed to do so, resulting in her death."

O'Sullivan disputed that finding.

"I felt that we did what we needed to do," said O'Sullivan. "From what we understood at that point in time was that the owner had some say in what happened to their dog. I called her. I told her that it needed to go to a vet if you're gonna do anything, and she said, 'No, I'll pick her up in the morning and take her.'"

When I told O'Sullivan his account conflicted with what the state says happened, O'Sullivan said, "I know that's not what the state says, and that isn't what she says now, but that's what she told me on a phone call that night."

O'Sullivan faces a second misdemeanor summons for "unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog" after two dogs belonging to Veronica Gomez and her family were attacked and killed by another dog in the facility's care last fall. That case is set for a plea and sentencing hearing on August 21.



Watch News5's coverage of the dogs being killed below:

PACFA inspection records released after the facility was shut down show Boardmoor Pet Resort failed six inspections in the last year.

Those records also show O'Sullivan admitted a bully breed dog named Nyx had injured another dog named Baylor about two weeks before it killed the Gomez family's dogs.

PACFA Nyx

PACFA Baylor

During that same incident, the bully breed dog also "bit and injured one of the employees."

PACFA Employee injured at Boardmoor Pet Resort

Three weeks after the Baylor incident, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region issued O'Sullivan a third misdemeanor summons for "unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog." He will also be sentenced on that charge on August 21.

Gomez said she hopes O'Sullivan reflects on what happened.

Gomez Family The Gomez family dogs, Rosie and Jax.

"I hope, I don't think it is the case, but I hope he's just a little bit remorseful," said Gomez.

Gomez said she does not believe O'Sullivan should be permitted to operate again.

"I don't think he should ever be allowed to open another facility," said Gomez.

The Gomez family is now waiting to learn whether O'Sullivan's license will be permanently revoked. The state hearing on the license revocation is set for August 11 and August 13 in Denver.

At a court hearing I was at in May, O'Sullivan told the judge he forgot to get to get a court ordered evaluation done.

O'Sullivan told me it was a mental health evaluation and the judge gave him until a court hearing last week to complete it. During the hearing, I learned it was an animal cruelty evaluation, which was completed on time.

According to Colorado law, this evaluation is done to help the court determine an appropriate sentence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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