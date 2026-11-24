COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Miami man is searching for answers after he bought a luxury vehicle from Colorado Springs, hired a company to deliver it to his home, and it never showed up.

Jay Batra bought a $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon from Colorado Springs and hired a company to transport it to his home in Miami, but then the company stopped communicating with him. Now he's without the car he bought and trying to find out who has it.

Batra, a realtor, said he had his eye on a Mercedes G-Class for some time and wanted it to drive his clients around in Miami.

"So it's it's an amazing car. I've been researching this car for quite some time," Batra said.

"I wanted black on black, black interior, low mileage, the right price," Batra said.

His dream car has turned into anything but. Batra hired a company through the website "Shiply." On the site, you share what you need, in this case, a vehicle transport from Colorado Springs to Miami and then you find vendors who can do the job.

"They had thousands of reviews," Batra said.

He found a company called "Cahaulers" that would bring his car home for about $1,200.

"I was I was not sure about why the price was so low, but they gave me a good reason. They're a small company, low overheads. They had their own trucks," Batra said.

Batra had been in contact with the company over text, which told him they had done this before, transporting high-end vehicles. They gave him a photo of the driver's license and his phone number.

But the company representative didn't seem too happy when Batra asked for things like their U.S. DOT number and whether they had cargo insurance. The representative replied, "Why are you asking so many questions?"

"I was trying to be as thorough as possible, but once again, this was my first time doing this," Batra said.

The company said they could pick the car up and then drop it off in Miami on a Friday, but Batra was out of town and wanted it delivered on Sunday. They said they could deliver it then, but text messages reviewed by News5 show the company told Batra that New Jersey was a stop before the driver continued to Florida — even though New Jersey is nowhere near the route between Colorado and Florida.

"It's not. It's not. It's... In fact, you're going up north and then you're going down south. Once again, I don't understand the shipping world. It seemed a bit strange to me, but, I didn't, you know, I didn't know enough to make it a sticking point," Batra said.

Batra said he was reassured by the company that the car would still be delivered to Miami on Sunday. It never showed up. Then he was told Monday — still no car.

Batra contacted Miami police, who told News5 a fraud report was created and an investigation is underway. But an online tracking link sent to Batra shows his Mercedes was delivered to an address in Highland Park, New Jersey, on Thursday. The record even includes what are labeled as delivery inspection photos of the G-Wagon.

News5 called the numbers for the company and the driver. They were both no longer in service.

"So, nevertheless, I simply just want my car back. You know?" Batra said.

Batra is left with all kinds of questions.

"In today's day and age, how can somebody get away with this? Because it it... This is not a this is not a small thing like a phone or a pen or this is a big vehicle. How can it just go missing? You know? With cameras everywhere," Batra said.

Batra is working with his insurance company to also try and get some resolution.

News5 reached out to Shiply as well. Batra's Shiply booking page also included a warning saying his chosen transport provider was "relatively new to the Shiply platform." News5 also asked Shiply how it vets transport providers. Shiply did not respond, and we are waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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