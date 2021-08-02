New Zealand's Carrington wins third straight gold in women's kayak single 200m

Women's K-1 200m sprint

RESULTS

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington has created history.

She's become the first female athlete to win three gold medals at consecutive Olympic Games in a single-seat boat, with a 38.120-second victory in the women's kayak single 200m sprint.

Carrington won gold in the event with a time of 44.638 at London 2012, and 39.864 at Rio 2016.

Close behind in this latest final: Spain's Teresa Portela Rivas took silver in 38.883, and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen earned bronze in 38.901.

Men's C-2 1000m sprint

RESULTS

Cuba's pairing of Serguey Torres Madrigal and Jorge Enriquez Fernando Dayan struck gold with a time of 3:24.995.