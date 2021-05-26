Writer of beloved children's book 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Eric Carle, has passed away at 91

Illustrator and writer of beloved children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," Eric Carle, has passed away.

He was 91.

His family confirmed his death in a statement.

"In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky," the statement read.

According to the New York Times, Carle passed away on May 23 at his summer studio in Northampton, Mass., with the cause being kidney failure.

NPR reported that Carle illustrated more than 70 books for kids throughout his career, which began when he was near 40.

According to The Times, his best-known work was "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," which was published in 1969, has sold more than 55 million copies worldwide, and has been translated into more than 70 languages.