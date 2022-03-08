Teen gets stuck in tree while trying to rescue a cat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV) — A 17-year old is safely on the ground after firefighters rescued him from a tree that he climbed to try to rescue a cat.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a park on Saturday and found the teen and the cat in the tree. He told firefighters he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety.

Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department A cat become stuck high up in a tree at Holliday Park on March 5, 2022. A 17-year-old had to be rescued after trying to climb up and rescue the cat.

Crews spent an hour working to get the teen down. He was not injured.

The fire department said, "the cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree."

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department IFD firefighters work to rescue 17-year-old Owen from a tree at Holliday Park on March 5, 2022.

According to The Associated Press, the owner of the cat hired a private company to retrieve the animal.

This story was originally reported by Michelle Kaufman on WRTV.com.