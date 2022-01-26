Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's book collection is up for auction

The late Supreme Court Justice owned more than 1,000 books
items.[0].image.alt
Jessica Hill/AP
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures to students before she speaks at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:00:50-05

More than 1,000 books belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

Auction house Bonhams put up the collection online.

There are 166 lots, where bidders can find law-school textbooks, literary classics, as well as photographs and other memorabilia.

A copy of the “The RBG Workout” by the justice’s personal trainer is also included in the collection.

One book, a signed copy of Gloria Steinem’s “My Life on the Road” is going for more than $18,000.

Other expensive items include Ginsburg’s copy of the Harvard Law Review from 1957-58.

Bidders can also find RBG’s honorary degrees from Smith College and Brown University.

An owner can take these degrees, take them to the schools and receive a tax benefit.

Bids on these items are only expected to soar as closing time approaches.

The auction closes Thursday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

National News Literacy Week

News Literacy Week