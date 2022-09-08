Ricky Martin reportedly files $20 million lawsuit against nephew who claimed sexual abuse

Ricky Martin is reportedly suing his nephew after the 21-year-old claimed sexual abuse.

According to NBC News, Martin claims his nephew ruined his reputation and cost him millions of dollars in deals by making false allegations.

Martin was subject to a restraining order on July 1 after his nephew reported that they had a relationship that turned volatile. The restraining order was eventually lifted after Martin's nephew decided to drop the case and reportedly admitted under oath the sex abuse allegations were false.

In the lawsuit, Martin claims his nephew continues to contact him, NBC News reports.

Martin is seeking $20 million in damages.

Martin's nephew has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.