Active shooter reported at Michigan State University, multiple people killed

Police have confirmed at least three deaths after multiple reports of shots fired on the Michigan State University campus were received Monday.

Police said when they arrived on scene they discovered multiple people who were involved in a shooting. Police confirmed at a press conference late Monday night that hundreds of law enforcement officers were on the Michigan State University campus responding to the scene and the search for a suspect.

Police said there were at least five other victims and said "some of those victims" had life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect at-large as a short male wearing a baseball cap.

Campus police released multiple photographs from security camera footage of the individual they were searching for and asked for the public's help in identifying the person.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Michigan State University police said they received multiple calls reporting an active shooter on campus and released a possible description.

Authorities ordered people in the area and on campus to shelter-in-place and police received multiple reports of injuries, WXYZ reported.

Police said they were searching for a suspect they believed to be on foot.

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was briefed on the situation and said Michigan State Police and campus police were working with first responders to find the suspect and treat injuries.

At around 8:30 p.m. ET police said there were shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. The campus community tweeted a message for students to “Please secure-in-place immediately.”

About an hour later another shooting was reported by campus police who said, “There is another reported shooting at IM East.”

Campus police said in a tweet that, "victims" were transported to Sparrow Hospital. The announcement said that the campus's "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall" had been secured.

Police issued an alert saying they believed the suspect to be a "short male with a mask."

Michigan State University police said all campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, "including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities."

Police told students "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."