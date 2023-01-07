Prosecutors launch website resource for Bankman-Fried's alleged victims

The U.S. government has set up a website so that victims of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's alleged fraud by founder Sam Bankman-Fried can communicate with law enforcement

According to court papers, which were filed on Friday, New York prosecutors asked for permission to use the website to inform victims instead of contacting each one individually.

"If you believe that you may have been a victim of fraud by Samuel Bankman-Fried, A/K/A/ 'SBF,' please contact the victim/witness coordinator at the United States Attorney's office," according to a message on the website.

30-year-old Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy after the collapse of his FTX exchange.