NFL teams to express support to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin during week 18 games

NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during the final weekend of the regular season. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL has distributed an announcement that can be read before week 18 games.

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care," the announcement says.

Teams can also outline the number "3" in the 30-yard line number in the Bills' colors. Hamlin wore jersey number 3.

The Buffalo Bills will have unique tributes for their safety. The team will be wearing patches that feature the number 3. Team personnel will also wear hats embroidered with the number 3 during warm-ups.

Hamlin continues to show remarkable improvements in his recovery. On Friday, he was reportedly taken off the ventilator that was helping him breathe. That allowed him to FaceTime with his teammates.

Doctors said Thursday that Hamlin's neurological function is intact and he can move his hands and feet. They added that it's still too early to know what caused Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest.