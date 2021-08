CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Authorities in Indiana say there are multiple victims after a shooting at a manufacturing facility.

The NHK facility is located in Clinton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

The suspect is currently in custody and there is not an ongoing threat, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

This story was first reported by Andrew Smith on WRTV.com