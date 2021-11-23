Jury awards $25 million in damages for Unite the Right violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded millions of dollars in damages against white nationalist leaders for violence that erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

After a nearly monthlong civil trial, a jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville Tuesday deadlocked on two key claims but found the white nationalists liable on four other counts.

The jury awarded slightly more than $25 million to nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during two days of demonstrations.

The lawsuit accused some of the country’s most well-known white nationalists of plotting the violence, including Jason Kessler, the rally’s main organizer; Richard Spencer, who coined the term “alt-right”; and Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist who became known as the “crying Nazi.”

This story is breaking will be updated.