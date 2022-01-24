Watch
French fashion icon, Manfred Thierry Mugler, dead at 73

Remy de la Mauviniere/AP
FILE - French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on March 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)
Obit Manfred Thierry Mugler
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 11:27:40-05

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73.

The announcement came on his official Instagram which said he died Sunday but did not give a cause of death. Mugler was known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

Mugler once told Interview Magazine, “I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday"

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric became a trademark. Mugler defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

Today's fashion world sent an outpouring of sympathy for the loss, with model Bella Hadid writing on Instagram, "Nonononono” and actress January Jones responding with a heart on Instagram, the Associated Press reported.

