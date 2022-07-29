Ferry heavily damaged after making 'hard landing' in Seattle

SEATTLE — A terminal in Seattle has reopened after a ferry crashed into it.

The Washington State Ferries said the incident, which they called a "hard landing," occurred Thursday morning when the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a "dolphin" at the Fauntleroy terminal.

#HappeningNow: #Cathlamet hard landing at #Fauntleroy causing significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. No injuries to report at this time. Fauntleroy service suspended until further notice while assessment is done. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 28, 2022

According to the Washington State Ferries, a “dolphin” is part of the terminal that helps guide a ferry back in.

Officials said the 328-foot vessel was heavily damaged, and several cars were also damaged.

Service was suspended for several hours as the U.S. Coast Guard investigated.

The terminal reopened just before 6:30 p.m., the Washington State Ferries said, after the ferry was moved and the terminal infrastructure was cleared for safe service.

With #Cathlamet moved & terminal infrastructure cleared for safe service, we've restored service at #Fauntleroy w/#Issaquah making all stops on our "Triangle" route. #Kitsap en route to #Vashon & when it arrives, we will access how to set up or reset the schedule for both boats. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 28, 2022

According to the agency, no one was seriously hurt.

The agency said they are working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board on what caused the ferry to crash.