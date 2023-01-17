California recovers from slew of storms, Biden travels to state this week

After an onslaught of storms hit the West Coast and put most of the state of California, 90%, under flood watches, officials there are preparing for what is to come.

Heavy rainstorms pummeled the California coast affecting residents well inland.

Around 34 million people in California were under flood watches, the National Weather Service reported last week.

The state faced multiple atmospheric rivers that produced flooding and mudslides, all potentially deadly. At least 20 were killed as a result of the back-to-back storms, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

Newsom's office confirmed that authorities are preparing for "lingering storms" that are expected to make an impact throughout the week.

California will waive fees to replace records lost in the flooding, like marriage licenses and birth certificates.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will travel to California on Thursday to visit areas of the state's Central Coast affected by intense storms that caused flooding and damage.

Biden was scheduled to meet with first responders and officials and visit impacted areas after the string of recent storms wreaked havoc on the state.

Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California that will order federal aid to supplement state tribal resources in recovery efforts.

Damage assessments are being conducted along with rescue and recovery efforts.

Recovery work has continued in areas like Orcutt and Morro Bay in the Central Coast.

Officials were still searching for a 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away in flood waters as his mother drove him to school.