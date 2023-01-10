Watch Now
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores due to close

Bed Bath & Beyond-Results
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell 33% as the home goods company works on striking the right balance with its shoppers. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond-Results
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 14:59:51-05

Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores as it struggles financially in a crowded market for home goods.

The retailer initiated a new merchandising and inventory strategy in the third quarter. However, Sue Gove, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said they did not achieve their goals.

The company reported that sales declined more than 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Going forward, Gove said, "We will continue to rebalance our assortment towards National Brands and refine our Owned Brands mix to reflect the deep understanding of our customer."

Grove added that closing 150 stores will allow the company to "allocate resources according to customer demand." The affected stores are in approximately 30 states including, California, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Ohio and Texas.

"We want our customers to know that we hear them and are charging ahead every day to meet their needs," Grove said.

Click here to see the full list of store closures

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards