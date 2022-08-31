Arizona man considered one of US Marshals 'most wanted' arrested in El Salvador

An Arizona man on the run since 2016 and was one of U.S. Marshals Service's 15 most wanted fugitives was captured in El Salvador on Monday, the agency announced.

The agency said 37-year-old Raymond McLeod was wanted for the alleged murder of his then-girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, who was found dead in an apartment in San Diego, California, on June 10, 2016.

After the murder, McLeod, who was last seen with the victim, was charged by the San Diego District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the news release.

In December 2016, local authorities asked the U.S. Marshals to join the search for McLeod, who they believed fled through Mexico to Central America, last spotted in Guatemala in 2017 and Belize in 2018, the agency said.

According to the agency, they received a tip that McLeod was teaching English at a school in Sonsonate.

“I am extremely gratified to hear the news of Raymond McLeod’s arrest without incident,” said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald Davis in a statement. “It is our sincere hope that his capture brings some sense of relief to Krystal Mitchell’s family, especially her mother, Josephine Wentzel, who has worked so diligently with law enforcement these past years to see this day of justice arrive.”

The news release said that a reward of $50,000 was offered for his capture, which the agency said is the highest ever bounty set for a fugitive.

The agency said the former Marine was added to its most wanted list in 2021.

According to the agency, he was arrested without incident by El Salvadoran law enforcement authorities.

The news release said McLeod would be deported to San Diego, but no date was given.