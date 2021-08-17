Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he and his husband are now parents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revealed Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten, are now parents.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” tweeted the former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg said “the process” isn’t done yet, but he and Chasten are thankful for the love, support, and respect for their privacy that has been offered to them.

It’s unclear at this time how many children the couple is adding to their family or by what means, like adoption or surrogacy.

The 39-year-old politician said he would share more about expanding their family soon.

Buttigieg married his husband, a teacher and author, in 2018.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Buttigieg as secretary of transportation in February, marking a major milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the government. He’s the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet position.

President Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg for the role after the Indiana native endorsed his candidacy upon dropping out during the 2020 campaign.