Voters in Pueblo may have received duplicate ballots, here's what to do

PUEBLO, Colo. — Officials at the City Clerk's Office tell News5 that some voters in Pueblo may have received duplicate ballots for the mayoral runoff election.

A spokesperson with the City of Pueblo says that they first learned about the problem last week from voters.

The city says that of the 67,000 ballots that were mailed out, less than 1% were impacted. They say that this can happen when voter rolls are updated, which is maintained by Pueblo County.

If you did get a second ballot, city officials say to only vote once, and destroy the duplicate. If two ballots are cast, the duplicate will be caught and verified in order to prevent voter fraud.

Last week, News5 got of tour of the election facility in Pueblo.

