Pueblo mayoral runoff election happening Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Voters in Pueblo will be deciding on a new mayor Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Nick Gradisar is running against City Council President Heather Graham in the runoff election.

Graham finished with the most votes in November's general election, with around 22.5%, while Gradisar finished with around 21%.

News 5's Eleanor Sheahan sat down with both candidates earlier this month about their plans for Pueblo if they're elected.

You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday night to drop off your ballot. Below is a list of those drop off locations:



Colorado State Fairgrounds (outside gate on Prairie Avenue) 950 S Prairie Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

Colorado State University Pueblo (access from Gonzales Dr.) 2200 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81003

Lamb Branch Library (located behind the building) 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81005

Pueblo County Courthouse (Westside Court St.) 215 W 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

The City of Pueblo is prioritizing ballot security in this election. News 5 got a tour of their election facility earlier this month.

