Mount Carmel to host Congressional District 5 Candidate Veterans Forum Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a candidate townhall this week. It will feature all six candidates for the 5th Congressional District.

The names of the candidates and their party affiliation are listed below:



Jeff Crank (Republican)

River Gassen (Democrat)

Chris Mitchell (American Constitution Party)

Katrina Nguyen (Unaffiliated)

Joe Reagan (Democrat)

Dave Williams (Republican)

"It’s vitally important that the veteran and military community gets to hear from the candidates,” said Col. (Ret.) Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel. “And, since the district has one of the highest concentrations of veterans and military members, it’s important the candidates hear our community concerns.”

Congressional District 5, which includes most of El Paso County, is an open seat as Congressman Doug Lamborn is retiring.

News5's Alaysn Zimmerman will be moderating the forum, which is happening Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. for networking time before the forum.

The forum will be streaming on all of our News5 app.

Seats for the forum are still available. If you would like to attend the event in person, you can email yrobinson@mtcarmelcenter.org or call (719)309-4723.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.