Young man once homeless in Colorado Springs working to become a nurse and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Launchpad in Colorado Springs is supportive housing for 18 to 24-year-olds who have experienced homelessness, and residents are just starting to move in. One of those new tenants is sharing his story with News5 as he works towards inspirational goals in life.

The apartment complex is a project by The PLACE. The PLACE offers outreach services for people aged 15 to 24 experiencing homelessness, shelter for those aged 15 to 20 without a place to sleep, and housing for youth as they work towards independence and self-sufficiency.

The Launchpad Apartment Complex held its ribbon cutting in May. The complex features affordable housing for young adults 18 to 24 who earn less than 30 percent of the area median income, or less than about $25,000. The complex is located in the Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs, and on top of being more affordable, youth can opt into wrap-around support services on-site.

One of those youth opting into "leveling up" his life, as he describes it, is 21-year-old RJ Martin.

"I've been dealing with being homeless since adolescence," RJ explained. "We lost our house, we was living in the car."

RJ is one of the newest residents for The Place. More recently, RJ says he had been living with his brother in his brother's one-bedroom apartment. His brother slept on the couch while RJ took his brother's bedroom, but RJ explained the living conditions weren't right for him or his brother. He also spent a short time living with his mom as he juggled school and work with the goal of becoming a nurse and one day joining the Navy Reserves. When he heard about the opportunity at The Launchpad, he applied.

"They look after a lot of young adults in my position, who are struggling with finances and struggling with trying to get to the next level," RJ said. "Struggling with providing for themselves on a daily basis. So the whole idea of the Launchpad... when I first got the pitch, I was like, Okay, this is huge. Like, you know, who's doing this in Colorado Springs... the entire development dedicated to helping out the youth."

RJ continued to talk about his love for his family and his mom as he shared his story, but he added that he had a troubled past.

"I was headed down a dark path," RJ stated. "I was doing a lot of things that weren't really acceptable in the eyes of God. God kind of changed my life... like my uncle used to tell me, it's hard to get out of [trouble] so once you stay out of trouble... You level up. That's how you level up in life."

RJ says a lot started to change when he met his aunt and uncle. They aren't related by blood, but RJ says they are still family. He described the day his mother met and connected with his aunt at the Marian House, which offers meals to the community and other support services.

"My aunt and uncle came in the picture, and they kind of like, showed us a different type of lifestyle," RJ said. "My aunt and uncle instilled a lot of character in me. I wouldn't be the person I am today if it weren't for them."

RJ welcomed News5 into his apartment on the fourth floor of The Launchpad, a one-bedroom apartment has a beautiful view of the mountains and sits right above the complex's courtyard. Everything in his apartment was organized as RJ showed off his refrigerator stocked with food, a 25-pound dumbbell he uses to work out, and his study area. RJ has been attending Pikes Peak State College, aiming to become a nurse. A dividing wall separates his bedroom from the rest of the unit. In his dresser sits an ASVAB study book, the test used to determine a person's aptitude for military service. RJ also talked about his pride working at Whataburger.

"Gotta rep," RJ said with a big smile, showing off his work hat.

Some would consider the space small; he didn't have the typical items you would see in a 21-year-old's apartment, such as a big screen TV or leather recliner. His possessions on display included his own art and meaningful items from his family. But RJ says the apartment space gives him everything he needs to "level up" in life.

"This space is a place of solitude," RJ said. "You could do anything you put your mind to, like anything is possible. Put God first, trust the process and stay out of trouble... I'm able to grow closer with God on a personal level, because I have that time and space to do that."

The Launchpad came with some controversy; a neighborhood group told News5 in the past they felt like the project was pushed through too quickly. RJ had a message to the public about supporting projects like The Launchpad and organizations like The Place.

"There's too much negativity, there's too much hate in the world," RJ's message to the public started. "There's too much violence, there's too much crime... A lot of people will be like, Okay, why would I want to support the community? Trust me, because it's gonna support you in the long run."

To donate to The PLACE click here.

INFORMATION ON THE LAUNCHPAD APARTMENTS FROM THE PLACE:

• The Launchpad is affordable housing for young adults ages 18-24 who earn less than 30% AMI [area median income].

• What is unique about this property is that, in addition to the affordability, youth can opt into wrap-around support services on-site.

• Beyond the case management that the PLACE offers, this location is designed to welcome in partner agencies from throughout the community who can offer supplemental supports, like job training, cooking classes, and other life skills that will serve them in their journey.

• They plan to host community meals through the generosity of volunteers so they can foster a positive, enriching community of support for folks who may otherwise feel isolated.

• Youth need age-appropriate, trauma-informed interventions and support to overcome barriers and gain self-sufficiency.

• The PLACE knows that experiencing homelessness results in trauma. Often that trauma results in isolation, feelings of abandonment, and loss of any kind of support network.

• The Launchpad aims to bridge that loss by creating new pathways to connection and opportunities to build a network of support that matches not just who the youth is today but who they hope to become in the future.

At the core, The PLACE believes in providing "HOME"

• Housing that is safe, stable, and affordable

• On-going positive relationships with safe adults and peers

• Meaning through engagement, education, and employment

• Emotional, psychological, and physical well-being

