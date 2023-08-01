Launchpad delay: Neighbors question low-incoming housing plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of fact-finding is happening this week aimed at helping determine the future of a potential new affordable housing project on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The project is called the Launchpad.

The 50-unit complex is intended to offer homeless young adults a more stable type of housing beyond a homeless shelter.

“Helping young people change their trajectory, from living on the street, from possibly becoming a chronically homeless adult,” said Homeless Youth Advocate and The Place, CEO, Shawna Kemppainen.

Kemppainen is part of a collaboration working to build The Launchpad supportive housing facility North of Uintah Street along 19th Street in Colorado Springs.

The city council delayed a vote to approve the project after a group of neighbors appealed.

“A lot of us, dozens of neighbors feel that it was pushed ahead too quickly, that this was treated like a non-controversial item when it was clearly controversial from the start,” said Neighbor, Scott Hiller.

Neighbors say they have questions about the stability of the steep hillside and what the build might do to homes above the property.

They also question the size of the structure.

Hiller said, “Our master plan that governs this area recommends that this spot only have buildings 35 feet tall, and 16 dwelling units per acre. The building proposed here is much taller and much more dense than that.”

Developers counter that the plan is for a building smaller than what current zoning allows.

“We have delivered a code compliant, 100% code compliant building with our development submission to the planning department,” said Cohen-Esrey Development Director, Lisa Sorensen.

On August 8th Colorado Springs City Council will hear from both sides and then determine the future of this project.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.