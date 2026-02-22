Woodland Park business forced to close after mold contamination discovery

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — It's the last day one Woodland Park business is open, but it is not by choice.

Hunt & Homestead Marketplace owner Andrea Connolly says she found out the space where her business was located is contaminated with mold after hiring inspection company Rex Environmental. What the room looked like Monday was completely different from Saturday afternoon, when it sat bare.

Connolly says she hired the company to test for mold after getting sick in October.

"This is their livelihood, and she's taking a big risk. But she has to go. There's no, there's no other alternative left. You must vacate. This is dangerous," said Rose Lupo, a vendor at the marketplace.

A statement from building owner Great Outdoors Holdings says no mold issues had been reported prior to Hunt & Homestead Marketplace moving in. The statement also says a mold mitigation plan was offered to Connolly, but she declined the offer.

Now, some of Connolly's vendors and local businesses are stepping up to help.

"Anything that I'm selling in February is going towards Andrea's medical bills because it's been a huge hit for her and her family," said Jen McNerney, owner of Heart Rooted Healing.

Connolly says she has a solution. She is working on a proposal that says it is a landlord's duty to maintain property conditions and comply with safety codes. She is planning on speaking in front of the Woodland Park City Council at their next meeting.

"All this could have been avoided if there were some sort of policy in place like this one, whereas when we found this dangerous situation because we had gotten so ill and we reported it to our landlord, then he would have been required by whoever to remediate it within a certain amount of time," Connolly said.

Connolly's backers are gathering signatures as a show of support. They've collected 600 so far, with a goal of 1,000.

If you'd like to sign the online petition, you can click here. Or you can go to one of these three local businesses to sign in person:

Wise Guys Barbershop

The Hangout

Highland Lakes Community Clubhouse

"I'm hoping that all of our small business owners here in Woodland Park all stand together because they could easily be going through the same situation," said Kaylie Palermo, owner of Arrows Beauty.

