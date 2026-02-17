Woodland Park Marketplace Closing Amid Mold Dispute

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A Woodland Park marketplace that has housed more than 100 local makers is closing, as the owner cites toxic mold and months of unaddressed water leaks as reasons for shutting down. The landlord disputes the claims, saying the property was properly maintained and that any mold likely developed after the tenant moved in.

A New Home for Local Vendors

Owner Andrea Connolly opened Hunt and Homestead Marketplace in April 2025 to give small businesses a permanent space. “This has been my heart and soul,” she said. “I wanted to give all of them a home to sell their goods year-round.”

Vendors describe the marketplace as more than just a sales location. Janine Guy, who ran a booth there, said, “It’s been so much fun… It’s been a great distraction for me through some health issues.” Another vendor, Taylor Koskinen, said, “I never thought I would leave a workplace that had a really bad mold situation. It meant a lot to me because I had no business, and now I have two.”

When Problems Began

Connolly says the first signs of trouble appeared in early October. “It was just about the time that we had to close the doors and turn on the heat,” she said. That’s when she and her employees began experiencing symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, and fatigue.

She reports that water leaks began as early as April 2025, including leaks from the building’s bottle-filling station and several windows. Despite repeated notifications to the landlord, she says, “Sometimes they didn’t respond.”

Bringing in Experts

Concerned for the health of herself, her staff, vendors, and the public, Connolly hired a local inspection company, Rex Environmental. “They came in here and visibly saw mold… which was a concern,” she said. Testing revealed the presence of Stachybotrys mold, a toxic type of mold, in the back room and other affected areas. Connolly also believes turning on the heat in October circulated mold spores, worsening the problem.

She then brought in a mold remediation company, following the testing company’s recommendations. But she says the landlord’s proposed cleanup plan was unsafe. “Their solution just was not professional… it would have caused the situation to get worse,” she said, referring to a plan that would have wiped down surfaces with bleach without proper safety measures.

Landlord Response

In a statement, building owner Great Outdoors Holdings LLC said the commercial property was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before Connolly moved in. “No mold issues have been reported to GOH from previous tenants/owners,” the statement reads.

The landlord also says the mold likely developed during the lease “It is likely that mold has grown in the commercial property since it's been leased by Andrea.” That the commercial lease agreement requires tenants to maintain the space in a clean and sanitary condition. They add that a mold mitigation plan was offered, “On December 1, 2025, GOH sent a mold mitigation plan to Andrea offering to assist in good faith with the clean-up of any mold. This offer was declined by the lessee.” The company says they remain committed to finding a solution.

Impact on Vendors and Community

Connolly says the closure has already cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue and medical bills. “We’re suffering about a $30,000 loss right now,” she said. Vendors are packing up their booths, with many describing the marketplace as a community hub. Guy said, “It’s been a great distraction for me… more than I ever thought.” Koskinen added, “It’s awesome to see everybody’s faces and how happy they are to be here and support local.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, Connolly has already signed a lease at a new location and plans to relocate her vendors. She is also drafting a policy to present to city leaders aimed at protecting small businesses in similar situations. “If anyone wants to come and learn about the situation here… we are doing a petition signing and policy reading this Saturday, the 21st, from 12 to 3 pm here ” she said.

The company says they remain committed to finding a solution. “GOH is committed to finding a solution for this issue when the tenant is available to discuss,” reads the staetment reads.

Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears A major apartment complex under construction is expected to bring 144 affordable housing units near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.