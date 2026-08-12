Woman who died after truck rolled down driveway and hit her identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died after her truck rolled down the driveway and hit her last month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 75-year-old Jennifer Nosler-Barnett.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on July 23 in the 6400 block of Ashcroft Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD), the manual-drive truck, which they say Nosler-Barnett owned, was parked in the driveway when it rolled into the roadway and hit Nosler-Barnett.

This was the 35th deadly crash in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 31 traffic deaths.

CSPD is still investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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