Winning mural from project connecting jail inmates and 4-H students announced

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The winning mural of the of the "Cultivating Change: Agriculture and Mental Health Initiative" has been announced.
Youth from the Country Style 4-H Club developed presentations, which highlighted agriculture's role in our lives and included messages of encouragement.
- Watch News5's coverage on the initiative below:
More than 250 inmates participated in the program.
After a week of community voting, the mural below was selected as the winner. It's called "Genetics in Action- Improving Livestock."
The artist earned recognition for their creativity, collaboration and powerful visual representation of the program's core themes.
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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots
All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years.
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