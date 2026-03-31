Winning mural from project connecting jail inmates and 4-H students announced

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The winning mural of the of the "Cultivating Change: Agriculture and Mental Health Initiative" has been announced.

Youth from the Country Style 4-H Club developed presentations, which highlighted agriculture's role in our lives and included messages of encouragement.



Watch News5's coverage on the initiative below:

More than 250 inmates participated in the program.

After a week of community voting, the mural below was selected as the winner. It's called "Genetics in Action- Improving Livestock."

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The artist earned recognition for their creativity, collaboration and powerful visual representation of the program's core themes.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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