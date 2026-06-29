Evacuations ordered in Fremont County as wildfire burns

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A new wildfire is burning in Fremont County as multiple reports of visible smoke are being posted on social media.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT THE "11 FIRE"



Evacuations are ordered for a one-and-a-quarter-mile radius around High Park Rd/County Rd 352A.

Evacuees with animals may go to Pathfinder Park for shelter and assistance.

County Rd 69 and County Rd 11 (High Park Rd) northbound. County Rd 11 (High Park Rd) at mile marker 10 southbound is closed.

Fire is burning south of Guffey in Fremont County

Fire has burned 43 acres as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday

According to the Southern Park County Fire & EMS Facebook page, the fire is burning south of Guffey in Fremont County and is currently 43 acres in size as of 7:30 p.m and has been named the 11 fire.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are ordered for a one-and-a-quarter-mile radius around High Park Rd/County Rd 352A. There has been a large wind shift, according to the department.

Community member Taylor Sheaffer shared images with News5 from Rita the Rock Prowler, as smoke can be seen looking out over the valley.

Talor Sheaffer 11 Fire burning in Fremont County on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Help us tell the story where you are by sharing images from the area below.

Multiple wildfires are burning across Colorado as much of the western portions of the state face a Red Flag Warning.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

This is a developing story, and News5 will continue to monitor this fire.

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