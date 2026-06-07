Why Project Falcon Remains on Monday's City Council Agenda

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council had Project Falcon on its agenda Monday, but the company behind the proposal has paused the project, leaving its future uncertain.

The economic development deal was expected to bring nearly $300 million in revenue to Pueblo County.

City council was set to reach a memorandum of understanding at Monday's meeting — an agreement to help the city understand what is expected from both parties in the major deal.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham is demanding more transparency before any agreement moves forward.

"You have heard big promises about jobs, wages, and billions of dollars in economic benefit," Graham said. "What you have not heard is that the city has not independently vetted these claims."

Graham said she will not allow the deal to move forward without scrutiny.

"I will not allow this deal or any other deal to be pushed through in the dark on the basis of unverified numbers," she said.

As of Monday, the identity of the company behind Project Falcon remains unknown, protected through non-disclosure agreements. According to Graham, the project involves a specific type of manufacturer.

"This is a tissue manufacturing company. Not a high-tech research lab, but a consumer tissue plant," Graham said.

Graham's position centers on the need for transparency when taxpayer money is involved.

Not all council members share her concerns. Council members Ted Hernandez and Miles Lucero have pushed back on the mayor's claims.

"The idea the community will be left out of the decision until the deal is done? That is a complete mistruth," Hernandez said.

Hernandez and Lucero argue that non-disclosure agreements are common in deals of this nature and that the public will have opportunities to weigh in. Hernandez also addressed concerns about the mayor's opposition to the project.

"If a company's coming to a town, and they can't have the mayor behind them, it's gonna be a little difficult for them to feel their way through," Hernandez said.

"It will absolutely, 100% benefit the city of Pueblo," Hernandez said.

Lucero echoed that sentiment.

"This is by far the most, potentially the most transformational project that I have seen for Pueblo," Lucero said.

With Project Falcon now on hold, the memorandum of understanding remains on the council's agenda. Given the pause, council is likely to remove it from Monday's agenda entirely.

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