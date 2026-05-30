SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Many of you may be wondering why Loaf 'N Jug gas stations across southern Colorado now have Shell branding.

EG Group, a British operator of gas stations, has agreed to change Loaf 'N Jug sites to Cumberland Farms, a convenience store company they own. Changing to Shell-branded fuel is part of the transition.

All 102 Loaf 'N Jugs are undergoing the change. According to CSP Daily News, a trade publication, 43 sites will convert this year, and the rest will change by the end of 2027.

Some of those locations will also feature a Krispy Krunchy Chicken fast-food eatery.

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Four beavers relocated from Cottonwood Creek dam, dam's removal put on hold Save the beavers. That's what many across Colorado Springs and in the east side's Cottonwood Creek Park area say after hearing of beavers being removed from a dam. Four beavers relocated from Cottonwood Creek dam, dam's removal put on hold

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