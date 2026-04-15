What to do with your pine needles in El Paso and Teller Counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Fire danger is high, and proper mitigation is key to protecting the community. We have had a few people ask Senior Reporter Tony Keith recently what to do with all the pine needles they rake up.

For decades, the answer was the Black Forest slash pile. However, that is no longer an option. A few years back, the site had to stop accepting pine needles because it was overwhelmed with the sheer amount.

Kathy Andrew, the Environmental Division Manager with the El Paso County Community Resources Department, said the only option for residents right now is to put them out with the trash or take them to a landfill.

"If all those pine needles that you rake up, unfortunately, have to be taken to a transfer station or a landfill. There just is not a recycling option at this point for pine needles," Andrew said.

Andrew reminded the public that the needles are biodegradable. There are a couple of options for disposal, though both charge fees for dumping pine needles and have pricing on their websites. Rocky Top Resources off Las Vegas accepts them, but that can be a far drive, especially for people in the Black Forest area. A newer option is the Woodmen Dump northeast of Colorado Springs, which opened up a year ago.

Andrew also recommended neighbors coming together to save some money and all pitch in for a dumpster.

"Something like that... that they can put that in and then have it hauled off, that might be something that's a little less expensive than just doing the bagged options," Andrew added.

While pine needles are biodegradable, Andrew noted that this does not translate into viable recycling programs locally.

“They are biodegradable, absolutely,” she said. “So when they go to the landfill, they do biodegrade absolutely just like they do on the forest floor. There just is not a whole lot of recycling options with pine needles.”

Andrew, who has been in her role for nearly three decades, emphasized that the first priority is clearing flammable debris from around structures. Beyond immediate structures, Andrew said a modest layer of pine needles on the forest floor is acceptable. She referenced a common guideline for mulching around trees, the 3-3-3 rule. Keep mulch three inches from the trunk, three inches deep, and about three feet in diameter around the tree.

In addition to disposal, Andrew highlighted opportunities for community involvement through volunteer programs, including the Black Forest slash and mulch site.

“That program started in 1991 by a person called Ruth Steele, very passionate about forestry and that kind of thing,” she said. “It’s paid for by the county, but it’s staffed by volunteers.”

To volunteer with the Black Forest Slash Pile, click here.

TELLER COUNTY:

Residents in Teller County will have the option of taking advantage of a free program in May and June. Teller County has partnered up with the City of Woodland Park, fire department and APEX Waste to offer free residential pine needle and leaf disposal. Click here for the locations, dates and times.

COLLECTION LOCATIONS & DATES:

Northeast Teller County Fire

1010 Evergreen Heights Dr.

Woodland Park

May 9-17 | 8 AM-5 PM

Four Mile Fire

8437 CR 11

Florissant

May 20-23 | 9 AM-4 PM

Florissant Fire

2606 Hwy 24

Florissant

May 20-23 | 8 AM-5 PM

Divide Fire

103 County Road 51

Divide

May 27-31 | 9 AM-4 PM

Mountain Communities Fire

869 Appleby Dr.

Turkey Rock

June 5-6 | 9 AM-4 PM

Lake George Fire

8851 County Road 90

Lake George

June 5-7 | 9 AM- 4 PM

First Come, First Served - Once dumpsters are full, no additional ones may be available.

Pine Needles, Pinecones, and Leaves ONLY - No branches or trash.

No After-Hours Dumping - Please drop off during designated hours only.

Residential Use Only - No commercial dumping or construction debris.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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