Welcome back! D-20 back-to-school week features excitement, nerves, and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After 16 years as principal, Patrick Schumaker says the elementary school he leads is more than a workplace; it is home.

“This school is my home. I live in the neighborhood, and we have built community here and there's no other job I would want,” Schumaker explained of Chinook Trail Elementary on the northeast side of Colorado Springs. “It's the hardest job, but it's the greatest reward, and I've got a great staff and I've got a great school.”

Schumaker's youngest daughter also attended the school, adding another personal connection to the community. He welcomed students back in a green jungle-print suit alongside his assistant principal on Monday. He said the first day of school remains special because it offers students, parents and teachers a fresh start each year.

“Every year you get a new beginning. There's excitement, there's energy, there's fear,” Schumaker said. “The parents have it, the teachers have it, the principals have it.”

For parents navigating the first week of school, Schumaker said patience and communication are key.

“Ask a lot of questions, assume best intention,” Schumaker offered up as advice to parents. “When you bring 630 or 200 or 400, it doesn't matter the size of the school; when you bring that number of kids on one day, there's going to be bumps that week. But just ask questions, have patience, and we get through it together.”

He and the other leaders at Chinook Trail took an hour of their time Monday morning to address new families and kindergarten parents directly. Watch the video at the top of the article for the sights and sounds from the first day of school for the Tigers.

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