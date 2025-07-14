Ways to stay cool in Pueblo and Colorado Springs amid heat

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The heat is motivating people to find ways to stay cool in Pueblo. News5 went to the City Park Swimming Pool.

News5 got there right when it opened at noon on Monday and found a bunch of people already choosing the pool to stay cool.

City Park Swimming Pool has been a popular cooling spot all summer. Pueblo Parks and Recreation says the pool has been at or near capacity every day it's been open since Memorial Day Weekend.

For a list of pools in splash pads in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, click here.

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.