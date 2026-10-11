Water service restored to southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood after water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Water service was restored to residents of a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood on Saturday.

Colorado Springs Utilities said they were able to restore service around 2 p.m. This is after a water main break on Friday near Airport Road and Murray Boulevard that resulted in services being stopped and some areas being flooded.

As far as a cause, Utilities said it was likely an aging pipe, but it is still being looked into.

But detours will remain in place until Thursday, they said. Murray Boulevard will remain closed between Airport Road and Dewey Drive as crews work to repair the road in the area, according to Utilities.

Utilities asks drivers in that area to proceed with caution as those crews work.

This same area saw another water main break earlier this year, but Utilities said they aren’t able to say yet whether it was the same main that broke this time, nor how that incident ties into this most recent break, if at all.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.