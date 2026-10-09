Water flooding area of southeastern Colorado Springs, crews responding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews responded to an apparent water main break in southeastern Colorado Springs Friday.

At the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road, water covered the surface of the road. A neighborhood northwest of the intersection also has water covering the road.

Viewers have reached out to us about the water.

Colorado Springs Utilities says they have crews at the scene. They say Murray Boulevard is closed from Airport Road to Dewey Road. Utilities did says they planned on replacing a hydrant in the area, but that work has been postponed.

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