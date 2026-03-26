WATCH: Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers stock walleye in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers are making sure walleye fish are plentiful across reservoirs in the state, including Lake Pueblo.

CPW expects the walleye spawning operation to be done within the next two weeks. The walleye spawning program has been going on since 1986.

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24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall Tuesday night, Fort Carson held a town hall for residents affected by this wildfire. 24 Fire caused by vehicle malfunction, Fort Carson officials host town hall

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