WATCH: 1,100 new cadets go through I-Day Wednesday at the Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The first of many challenges for 1,100 new cadets at the Air Force Academy is underway. On Wednesday, the Class of 2030 went through In-processing Day (I-Day).

The basic cadets' training ends in six weeks. That is when they will be become fourth-class cadets.

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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