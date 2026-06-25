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WATCH: 1,100 new cadets go through I-Day Wednesday at the Air Force Academy

The first of many challenges for 1,100 new cadets at the Air Force Academy is underway. On Wednesday, the Class of 2030 went through In-processing Day, or I-Day.
1,100 new cadets go through I-Day Wednesday at the Air Force Academy
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AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The first of many challenges for 1,100 new cadets at the Air Force Academy is underway. On Wednesday, the Class of 2030 went through In-processing Day (I-Day).

The basic cadets' training ends in six weeks. That is when they will be become fourth-class cadets.

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm.

Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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