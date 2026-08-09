Warning signs you're too stressed about back-to-school season and what to do about it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Back-to-school season brings routine, but for many parents, it also brings a fresh wave of stress.

A new survey from Talker Research shows the average parent loses nearly 7,000 minutes a year in the car just driving kids to and from school and activities. Add work and household chores to the mix, and the pressure can quickly pile up.

Dr. Talmage Nielsen with Serenity Mental Health Centers in Colorado Springs shared warning signs that parents may be dealing with too much stress:

Constant irritability

Trouble sleeping

Feeling anxious or overwhelmed

Physical symptoms like high blood pressure

Noticeable weight loss or gain

"At the end of the day, we are not able to help others unless we help ourselves first... making sure that we take that time to first take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of our family is where the key importance is," Nielsen explained.

There are steps parents can take to get ahead of back-to-school stress:

Start preparing a few weeks before school starts rather than waiting until the last minute.

Get kids on a regular sleep schedule.

Establish consistent morning routines.

Create a family calendar. Tools like Google Calendar can help track events like back-to-school nights and appointments so nothing slips through the cracks.

Fix one thing at a time.

Give yourself grace.

“A lot of times, parents take on so much extra stress,” Nielsen added. “You’ve got the stress of getting back into the routine, financial stressors with school supplies, meals and schedules, and that can really start to compound.”

While some anxiety during major transitions is normal, Nielsen said prolonged stress may signal a larger issue.

“Some anticipatory anxiety is to be expected,” he said. “But if it lasts longer than a few weeks or starts turning into irritability, constant worry, difficulty sleeping or begins affecting work and relationships, that’s when you should start looking at getting professional help.”

Nielsen encouraged families to begin preparing for the school year before classes start by reestablishing routines, especially healthy sleep habits.

“The biggest thing is starting a few weeks before school actually starts,” he stated. “Teenagers often invert their sleep schedules during the summer, so getting them back on track with morning and evening routines can really help.”

He also recommended creating a family calendar to help manage extracurricular activities, school projects and other commitments. For parents already struggling after the school year has begun, Nielsen said it is important to focus on gradual improvements rather than trying to solve every problem at once.

“Start with the simple things, one thing at a time,” he said. “Nobody’s perfect. Setting goals as a family and figuring out the main stressors can really help.”

Nielsen said parents should also recognize how their own mental health can affect their children.

“Kids are really intuitive, and they can pick up on stress and anxiety,” he included. “Sometimes it can start to rub off and manifest in the kids as well.”

He emphasized that seeking professional support should not be viewed as a weakness.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Nielsen said. “Getting help is not a sign of weakness. I would actually say it’s a sign of strength.”

Nielsen said families should remember that back-to-school stress is common and manageable with the right support.

“One day at a time, one step at a time,” he said. “If you need help, we’re here for you.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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